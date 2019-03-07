Cramer: Following these 6 stocks will help you predict which way the market is going

Following these 6 stocks will help you predict which direction the market is blowing: Cramer 1 Hour Ago | 01:01

There are a handful of stocks that can give investors early indications about what to expect of the market in coming days, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

As selling continues and major U.S. indexes take on a "bearish malaise," the "Mad Money" host revealed a technique that he developed during his time at Goldman Sachs that helped him forecast which way the wind will blow.

The major indexes continued sliding on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 200 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost 0.81 percent and 1.13 percent, respectively.

"You need to have the prices and charts of just a half-dozen stocks that ... give you the feel and they tell you the tale of the tape in this market because the action in these names will give you a sense of when the averages are ready to turn," Cramer said. "We had a lot of positive action today, believe it or not, but it may not be there yet."

Cramer went on to explain why FedEx, Micron, Workday, Goldman Sachs, CVS, and Facebook can give "a good read on the situation."