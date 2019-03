EPAM Systems Inc.: "I don't know it. I gotta do work. I have not talked about EPAM Systems. We'll do the work."

Exact Sciences Corp.: "It works. It works. Exact Sciences works. It's a way to cut down on colon cancer."

Avalara Inc.: "If I'm gonna be in [finance software], I'm gonna be in Intuit. That's the one I like. I-N-T-U."

Philip Morris International Inc.: "I don't like to recommend tobacco stocks on this show, I'm sorry. I did have a chartist, he did say that they're good, though."