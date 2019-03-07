Elon Musk asks Pentagon for his security clearance back during review of pot-smoking incident

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk recently filed paperwork with the U.S. Department of Defense to request his security clearance be reinstated, a person with firsthand knowledge of the situation told CNBC.

Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla, refiled security form SF-86, the person said, following his apparent use of pot on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast last year, which the U.S. Air Force began looking into in September.

As the Pentagon's investigation of Musk's security clearance continues, the person described the process as "normal."

"Anyone with a security clearance would go through this investigation process in the same way," the person said, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Marijuana use is prohibited for someone with a government security clearance. Bloomberg first reported Musk's refiling on Thursday. In September, an Air Force spokesperson told CNBC the branch would "need time to determine the facts and the appropriate process to handle the situation."

SpaceX has launched multiple national security missions for the U.S. government. Additionally, the review of Musk's clearance has not had an impact on SpaceX operations, a person familiar with the company's operations told CNBC.

In December, Musk's company launched its first of nine National Security Space Launch missions for the U.S. Air Force. The nine launch contracts represent over $770 million for SpaceX.

"For privacy and security reasons, we do not publicly discuss individual clearance status," Pentagon spokeswoman Lt. Col. Audricia Harris said in a statement to CNBC.

SpaceX declined to comment.