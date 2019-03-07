LeBron James passed basketball legend Michael Jordan to move into fourth place on the NBA career points-scoring list on Wednesday night.

His teammates congratulated him, a tribute video played, and at the next timeout James sat emotional and alone on the bench with his face covered by a towel.

"I don't know, man, a lot of the stuff I've done in my career, this ranks right at the top," the 34-year-old said after the game. "For a kid from Akron, Ohio, that needed inspiration, needed some type of positive influence, MJ was that guy for me."

James personal achievement of 31 points for the Lakers' on Wednesday wasn't enough to prevent a 115-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets, but was more than consoled by bettering Jordan's career points total of 32,292 points.

"(I) wanted to be like MJ, wanted to shoot fadeaways like MJ, wanted to stick my tongue out on dunks like MJ, wanted to wear my sneakers like MJ. I wanted kids to look up to me at some point like MJ," said James after the game.

"It's crazy, to be honest. It's beyond crazy."

According to Forbes at the end of 2018, James has a total net worth of $450 million, which is still some way short of Michael Jordan's total net value of almost $2 billion, although some estimates put both men's figure even higher.

CNBC takes a look at how the dollars stack up.