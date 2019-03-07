Tech

Netflix is losing another longtime executive — Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Bennett is out

  • Netflix is facing an increasingly complicated marketing challenge, as it works to stave off threats in the streaming video on demand space.
  • Earlier this week, new HBO boss Bob Greenblatt said Netflix "doesn't have a brand."
  • Bennett joined Netflix in 2012 and will remain at the company until a new CMO is named.
Netflix Co-founder, Chairman & CEO Reed Hastings attends Q&A during Transatlantic Forum as part of Series Mania Lille Hauts de France festival on May 3, 2018 in Lille, France.
Sylvain Lefevre | Getty Images
Netflix's Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Bennett is leaving the company after seven years, adding to a string of high-profile exits.

The company's head of communications, Jonathan Friedland, left in June after making insensitive comments during a team meeting. And longtime chief financial officer David Wells stepped down in August. He was replaced by Spencer Neumann earlier this year.

Netflix is facing an increasingly complicated marketing challenge, as it works to stave off threats in the streaming video on demand space. Competitors like Hulu, Amazon and HBO are all drawings viewers and playing with subscription price points. Earlier this week, new HBO boss Bob Greenblatt said Netflix "doesn't have a brand."

Bennett joined Netflix in 2012 and will remain at the company until a new CMO is named, the company said in a statement.

"The past seven years have been the most rewarding of my professional life, and we are at the top of our game, which is why this was the right moment for me to retire," Bennett said in the statement. "I am immensely proud of the team we have built and all that has been accomplished during my time here — and I will continue to be Netflix's greatest fan."

