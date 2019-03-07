Stocks making the biggest moves midday: H&R Block, Kroger, Anheuser-Busch & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Thursday:

H&R Block – Shares rose 4 percent after the firm reported third-quarter revenue slightly above analyst estimates, according to FactSet, and gave a 2019 outlook that was inline with expectations.

Anheuser-Busch – The beverage maker's stock fell 2 percent in trading after RBC Capital Markets lowered its rating on AB InBev to sector perform. RBC said the company has "little prospect of margin growth" and is no longer "convinced that positive rating is still justified" after the stock's recent rally.

Guidewire Software – The stock jumped nearly 8 percent after the software publisher beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter earnings by 15 cents, according to FactSet. Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Guidewire's stock, citing the company's increased confidence in more software deals in 2019.

Kroger — Shares of Kroger dropped 9 percent after it reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings that showed a drop in profits as the company continues to compete against retail giants like Walmart and Amazon. The company missed the estimates for earnings per share by 4 cents and revenue by $289 million. Kroger also adjusted its forecasts for the 2019 fiscal year to be worse than previously expected.

Barnes and Noble – Shares are down over 15 percent after the bookseller reported flat sales for the holiday season and adjusted its forecasts for the year to be lower than previous estimates. The company's third-quarter results reported that its same-store sales were up 1.1 percent, more than double estimates, and its earnings were 11 cents higher than expected. The company missed revenue estimates by $3 million.

Burlington Stores – The stock dropped more than 13 percent after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter earnings. The retailer's comparable sales were up 1.3 percent, falling short of Refinitiv's expected 3.1 percent growth. Burlington Stores' revenue missed estimates by $40 million while earnings per share were $2.83, or 6 cents higher than expected.