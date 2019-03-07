Paul Manafort faces the first of two sentencing hearings Thursday — and special counsel Robert Mueller says that President Donald Trump's ex-campaign chairman deserves significant prison time.
A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, could give 69-year-old Manafort a sentence of between 19 and 24 years in prison, along with millions of dollars in fines, as federal guidelines suggest. In a separate case in federal court in Washington, D.C., Manafort could receive a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Manafort's sentencing dates, scheduled for Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in Virginia, and next Wednesday in Washington, mark the end of a long, steep and very public fall for the formerly high-powered political operative.
Manafort was convicted last year in Virginia federal court on eight criminal counts, including tax fraud, bank fraud and failing to file a foreign bank account report. The charges, lodged by Mueller as part of his probe of Russia's interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, mostly related to work Manafort did years earlier as a consultant for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine.