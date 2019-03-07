Trump administration considers making hospitals publish prices they negotiate with insurers

The Trump administration is considering a rule that would require hospitals to publicize the prices they negotiate with insurers.

The policy is part of a broader proposed rule the Health and Human Services Department is pursing on patient data. The public comment period closes May 3 and the administration could publish a final rule after that.

The Wall Street Journal first reported news of the proposed rule.

As of Jan. 1, the Trump administration requires hospitals to post sticker prices for services online. Critics say those aren't accurate because insurers negotiate those prices down. Forcing hospitals to publish the actual prices would show just how much hospitals are actually charging and how much insurers are paying for health care.