5G is coming to your smartphone but the big change is for industry

And as more smartphone makers release 5G compatible phones, more resources are being poured to expand the necessary infrastructure and networks worldwide.

5G however is not just about faster connectivity to your smartphone.

"The industries are getting smarter than before. 5G can transmit more information and data from sensors to servers." said SK Telecom IoT business manager, Kinam Kim.

At MWC, the South Korean mobile operator was showcasing a 5G connected factory analysing components on a production line. The faster connectivity allowed robotic cameras and robotic arms to manage inventory at super fast speeds and thus eliminate bottlenecks.

Also on site was Intel's 5G connected pop-up grocery store. All shoppers needed was a smartphone with your own QR code from the store.

"You may want to have a retail pop-up store almost anywhere." said Sandra Rivera, senior vice president of Intel's Network Platforms Group. "At a concert, at a sporting event, at a convention centre and be able to do that wirelessly without a lot of infrastructure build out or laying of cable or fibre, that's what 5G will allow you to be able to do."