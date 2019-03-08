Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson will step down at the end of May

The U.S. Air Force's top civilian will resign from her post at the Department of Defense at the end of May, a U.S. defense official told CNBC.

U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, rumored to be a top candidate for secretary of defense, is slated to become the next president of the University of Texas at El Paso.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents selected Wilson on Friday as the finalist for the top job at the school. However, under Texas state law there is a required waiting period before the Board of Regents can approve and hire Wilson.

"Since there is a state mandated 21-day waiting period, she will likely take that [time] to meet with faculty, students and staff," a UT System spokeswoman told CNBC.

"It has been a privilege to serve alongside our Airmen over the past two years and I am proud of the progress that we have made restoring our nation's defense," Wilson said in a statement. "We have improved the readiness of the force; we have cut years out of acquisition schedules and gotten better prices through competition; we have repealed hundreds of superfluous regulations; and we have strengthened our ability to deter and dominate in space."