Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson will step down at the end of May

  "It has been a privilege to serve alongside our Airmen over the past two years and I am proud of the progress that we have made restoring our nation's defense," Wilson says in a statement.
The University of Texas System Board of Regents selected Wilson on Friday as the finalist for the top job at the school. However, under Texas state law there is a required waiting period before the Board of Regents can approve and hire Wilson.

"Since there is a state mandated 21-day waiting period, she will likely take that [time] to meet with faculty, students and staff," a UT System spokeswoman told CNBC.

"It has been a privilege to serve alongside our Airmen over the past two years and I am proud of the progress that we have made restoring our nation's defense," Wilson said in a statement. "We have improved the readiness of the force; we have cut years out of acquisition schedules and gotten better prices through competition; we have repealed hundreds of superfluous regulations; and we have strengthened our ability to deter and dominate in space."

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson straps into an F-15D Eagle before a familiarization flight Nov. 4, 2018.
U.S. Air National Guard photo
Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson straps into an F-15D Eagle before a familiarization flight Nov. 4, 2018.

In her resignation letter to President Donald Trump, Wilson cites her previous service as a university president and her love for the Southwest as part of her decision to step down.

"As you know, I left a university presidency to become Secretary of the Air Force and our family home is in New Mexico, a few hundred miles north of El Paso on the Rio Grande. If approved by the Regents, I look forward to returning to the west to help lead this fine institution," Wilson wrote to Trump.

Wilson, 58, came to the Pentagon in 2017 to become the 24th Secretary of the Air Force. Prior to joining the Trump administration, Wilson served as a congresswoman from New Mexico from 1998 to 2009. She also was president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology for four years.

Her resignation comes as the Air Force works to create President Donald Trump's proposed Space Force.

Currently the U.S. Air Force manages the space domain through the U.S. Space Command. Space Force would stand alongside the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. However, the newest branch is expected to be akin to the structure of the Marine Corps, which is a component of the U.S. Department of the Navy but has separate representation on the Joint Chiefs.

The new sister service branch will be represented on the Joint Chiefs of Staff and overseen by an Air Force undersecretary for space.

Read Secretary Wilson's resignation letter to Trump: