Here's how tax refunds are looking halfway through tax season

With tax season halfway behind us, refunds are edging up slightly from where they were a year ago.

The average check from the IRS hit $3,068 for the week of March 1, up 0.7 percent from this time last year, according to data from the tax authority.

It's a different story from where things were at the start of the tax filing season, which kicked off on Jan. 28. At the time, refunds were down by nearly 9 percent from the prior year — a surprise to some early-bird filers.

This spring marks the first time taxpayers are submitting returns under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which went into effect in 2018.

The overhaul of the revenue code roughly doubled the standard deduction to $12,000 for single people ($24,000 for married couples filing jointly), eliminated personal exemptions and placed new caps on itemized deductions.