House passes plan aiming to limit money in politics, require presidents to release tax returns

House Democrats passed a bill Friday aiming to reduce money in politics and expand voting rights, following through on their top policy priority since they regained control of the chamber.

The proposal would also require presidential and vice presidential candidates to release their tax returns — a clear swipe at President Donald Trump, who broke with precedent in refusing to release his financial information.

The plan, a key plank of Democrats' 2018 strategy known as H.R. 1, passed the chamber by a 234-193 vote. It has little chance of becoming law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has lambasted the measure as a federal power grab by Democrats. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has threatened to veto the bill.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.