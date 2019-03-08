Job creation grinds to a near-halt in February; wages still on the rise

Job growth came to a near halt in February after a blistering start to the year, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by just 20,000 even as the unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent.

It was the worst month for job creation since September 2017, offset somewhat by a solid increase in wages.

The month fell short of the relatively modest expectations of 180,000 from economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The unemployment rate had been projected at 3.9 percent from January's 4 percent.

The jobless rate fell in part because of the vagaries the Labor Department uses to calculate the headline rate - there was an increase of 198,000 in those considered not in the labor force, while those classisifed as unemployed fell by 300,000 and the ranks of the employed decreased by 45,000, according to the household survey.

A more encompassing unemployment rate that counts discouraged workers as well as those holding jobs part-time for economic reasons, often called the "real" unemployment rate, plunged to 7.3 percent in February from 8.1 percent in January. Those employed part-time for economic reasons tumbled by 837,000 to 4.3 million while those completing temporary jobs fell by 225,000, which a Labor Department office said was a consequence of the government shutdown that ended in late February.