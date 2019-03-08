Paul Manafort's surprisingly light first sentence in his legal battle with special counsel Robert Mueller shocked experts and energized President Donald Trump's supporters.

But Manafort, who ran Trump's presidential campaign for several months in 2016, could face a less-lenient judge in his final sentencing next week.

The 69-year-old longtime Republican operative was given a 47-month prison sentence Thursday night, after being convicted in Virginia federal court on eight criminal counts including tax and bank fraud.

That was much shorter than the 19-to-24 years in prison recommended by federal sentencing guidelines.

Manafort was also slapped with a $50,000 fine. That was the bare minimum recommended by federal guidelines, which had suggested a fine of up to $24 million.

The sentence was immediately viewed as a crushing loss for Mueller's prosecutors.

While Judge T.S. Ellis had been widely expected to hand down a sentence below what the guidelines suggested, few had predicted he would give Manafort such a light prison term.

Mueller's team clearly wanted a more severe punishment.

They had blasted Manafort in recent court filings as an unrepentant felon and liar who gave no indication that would avoid committing crimes in the future. And while they did not recommend a specific sentence, they did not dispute the hefty prison term suggested by the guidelines.