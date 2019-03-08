Review: The 2019 Ford Ranger sets the bar for midsize trucks

It's been eight years since Ford last sold the Ranger in the U.S., leaving market share that's been gobbled up by the stalwart Toyota Tacoma and revamped Chevy Colorado. Growing demand in the U.S. for trucks has Ford ready to reclaim some ground, so it's launched a bigger, more refined and more capable Ranger for the 2019 model year.

After a week with the truck, it's clear that the new Ranger is the midsize truck to beat. It offers great on-road performance, a comfortable cabin and the best hauling specs of any gas-powered, midsize truck. It's certainly not the cheap truck it once was, but the Ranger justifies its price.