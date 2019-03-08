SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son: AI will completely change the way humans live within 30 years

People should brace themselves for the proliferation of artificial intelligence as it will change the way we live within three decades, according to SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son.

"Within 30 years, definitely, things will be flying," Son, who goes by the nickname "Masa," told CNBC's David Faber in an interview that aired Friday. "Things will be running much faster without accident. We will be living much longer, much healthier. The diseases that we could not solve in the past will be cured."

Son has long championed the benefits of artificial intelligence, investing billions of dollars in companies he believes can capitalize on it. Some of these companies, according to him, include Uber Technologies and WeWork. He said all the 70 or so investments of his Vision Fund have been focused on AI.

"That's the only one thing" he's focused on, Son said. " We are investing $100 billion in just one thing, AI."

Uber is an example of a company that will transform the way humans move around, he said. "Today we are driving ourselves," he said. "That would no longer be the case. "AI would make the transportation to cause zero accidents."

However, some have cautioned against the proliferation of AI.

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking said before his death last year that the emergence of AI could be "worst event in the history of our civilization," noting it could lead to the creation of autonomous weapons. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, meanwhile, said in 2017 that AI could bring about the third World War.

Others argue that greater artificial intelligence could lead to job losses. But Son is not too worried.

"I'm [an] optimist, OK. There will be always be an issue… but mankind is smart enough. We always try to adapt to the new situation."