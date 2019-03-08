Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Costco, Exxon Mobil, Vail Resorts & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Friday:

Big Lots — Shares of Big Lots jumped 15.33 percent after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. The retailer's earnings came in at $2.68 earnings per share, 38 cents higher than a Refinitiv forecast. The company's same-store sales were up 3.1 percent, nearly triple Refinitiv's estimate of a 1.1 percent increase.

Costco Wholesale — Costco climbed 5.13 percent after the wholesale retailer reported quarterly earnings that beat estimates. Costco reported a profit of $2.01 per share, surpassing analyst expectations by 32 cents. The company also posted better-than-expected gross margins.

American Outdoor Brands — Shares of American Outdoor tanked nearly 9 percent after the firearms company reported an operating income loss for the fourth quarter. The CEO cited "ongoing weakness in the firearms market" that has been slowing the company growth. American Outdoor also slashed its forecast for the fiscal year of 2020.

Camping World — Camping World shares jumped 3.3 percent after the company posted revenue that beat expectations. Sales for the recreational vehicle rental company came in at $982 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $975 million.

El Pollo Loco — The restaurant operator's stock plummeted more than 14 percent after issuing a weaker-than-expected forecast for 2019. El Pollo Loco said it expects earnings per share to range between 70 cents and 75 cents in 2019, below a FactSet estimate of 80 cents.

Eventbrite — Shares of Eventbrite plummeted 26 percent after the ticketing website revealed operational challenges around its Ticketfly acquisition. Eventbrite beat revenue expectations for the fourth quarter and grew total paid ticket volume. But the North American music segment struggled in part due to challenges in integrating the Ticketfly platform into Eventbrite's existing marketplace.

Vail Resorts — The resort operator's stock rose more than 8 percent on the back of strong quarterly results. Vail reported earnings per share of $5.02, topping a Refinitiv estimate by 19 cents. The company's revenue also beat expectations. Vail raised its quarterly dividend as well.

Navistar International — Navistar shares dipped 3.2 percent after its quarterly earnings missed the mark. The truck maker posted earnings per share of 11 cents, 5 cents below a Refinitiv estimate. Navistar's revenue, however, topped expectations.

Exxon Mobil — Exxon shares fell more than 1 percent after an analyst at Cowen downgraded the stock and slashed his 12-month price target by 25 percent. The company's gas investment "may look prescient in future years, but we do not believe the investor community is willing to place that same bet today," the analyst said.

—CNBC's Yun Li, Nadine El-Bawab and Isabel Soisson contributed to this report.