Tesla is rolling its mid-size Model 3 sedan out in Mexico for the first time, the company said.

The electric car maker is launching the car in the country at Tesla's Mexico City-Masaryk store on Friday.

Tesla has been focusing a fair amount of Model 3 production on foreign markets, especially Europe and China.

The company unveiled the long-awaited $35,000 version of the Model 3 and said the same day it will close most of its stores and shift sales online.