Tech Guide

Here's when you're most likely to lose your phone in an Uber, and a list of hilarious things people left behind in 2018

  • Uber's 2018 Lost and Found Index explains what people most frequently left behind during Uber rides in 2018, and when people are most likely to lose stuff.
  • You're most likely to lose your phone on a Saturday, for example.
  • It also includes a lot of funny items people left behind last year, like a salmon head.
A phone displays the Uber ride-hailing app on September 22, 2017 in London, England.
Leon Neal | Getty Images
A phone displays the Uber ride-hailing app on September 22, 2017 in London, England.

Uber this week released its annual report that says when people are most likely to lose important things while riding in an Uber, like passports and phones. It also has a list of some very funny things people left in an Uber in 2018.

Uber said that people seem to be most forgetful between 11:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. and that October 29 and January 1 of 2018 were the "most forgetful days" when people left the most amount of personal items behind. People living in East Alabama were the most forgetful, according to the report.

Here are the times when you're most likely to leave specific items behind, according to the company's annual Lost & Found Index:

  • People are most likely to forget watches on Monday
  • People are most likely to forget headphones on Tuesday
  • People are most likely to forget laptops on Wednesday
  • People are most likely to forget books on Thursday
  • People are most likely to forget passports on Friday
  • People are most likely to forget phones on Saturday
  • People are most likely to forget cakes on Sunday

Uber said that the items most commonly left behind include: phones, cameras, wallets, keys, purse/backpacks, clothing, glasses, headphones, vape/E-cigarettes and IDs/licenses.

The 50 unique items people left behind in 2018

Salmon on ice
Getty Images
  1. 8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua
  2. Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
  3. A photo of a New Years kiss
  4. 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven
  5. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
  6. Full set of 18k gold teeth
  7. Professional grade hula hoop
  8. Salmon head
  9. Medium sized medical marijuana pipe
  10. Birth certificate and social security card
  11. Star Wars skateboard
  12. Very important headband with peacock feathers
  13. A propane tank
  14. A tray of eggs
  15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
  16. Lego championship wrestling belt
  17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
  18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top
  19. Breast pump with breast milk
  20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
  21. A shopping cart
  22. Ancestry kit
  23. Lotion and beard oil
  24. Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
  25. Small handmade cat puppet
  26. Babe Ruth signed baseball
  27. White gold wedding band with diamonds
  28. McDonald's visor and a large fries
  29. Harry Potter Magic Wand
  30. A special pizza costume
  31. A bird
  32. Red pouch with hammock inside that says "hang loose"
  33. Cheer skirt with a lion head
  34. Yeezy boost 350 butters
  35. A mannequin
  36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
  37. A fog machine
  38. Japanese style mandolin
  39. Full fish tank with fish and water
  40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
  41. One Gucci flip flop
  42. Red Lobster takeout
  43. Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
  44. 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband
  45. 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken
  46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case
  47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
  48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet
  49. My dirty laundry
  50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

If you leave something in an Uber, here's what to do:

Uber app
Getty Images
  • Open Uber on your phone.
  • Open the menu button on the top-left of the page.
  • Select "Your Trips."
  • Choose the trip where you think you lost an item.
  • Pick "I lost an item" from the list.
  • Choose "Contact driver about a lost item."
  • Enter in a number for Uber to call. (Or a family member's number if you lost your phone!)
  • Next, Uber will call your phone and you'll hear ringing on the other end as it calls the driver.
  • Discuss a way to get the item returned to you.

Uber also has a video that walks you through these steps if you want a visual guide.

Note: there's a $15 fee for receiving a returned item, which is paid to the driver who gives you back whatever you left behind.

Uber says that neither it nor its drivers "are responsible for the items left in a vehicle after a trip ends," so there's no guarantee you'll get anything back, or that your driver will be able to get it to you immediately.

Uber FY 2018 Results: Uber's losses narrowed, revenue grew
Uber FY 2018 Results: Uber's losses narrowed, revenue grew   

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...