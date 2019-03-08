Uber this week released its annual report that says when people are most likely to lose important things while riding in an Uber, like passports and phones. It also has a list of some very funny things people left in an Uber in 2018.

Uber said that people seem to be most forgetful between 11:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. and that October 29 and January 1 of 2018 were the "most forgetful days" when people left the most amount of personal items behind. People living in East Alabama were the most forgetful, according to the report.

Here are the times when you're most likely to leave specific items behind, according to the company's annual Lost & Found Index:

People are most likely to forget watches on Monday

on People are most likely to forget headphones on Tuesday

on People are most likely to forget laptops on Wednesday

on People are most likely to forget books on Thursday

on People are most likely to forget passports on Friday

on People are most likely to forget phones on Saturday

on People are most likely to forget cakes on Sunday

Uber said that the items most commonly left behind include: phones, cameras, wallets, keys, purse/backpacks, clothing, glasses, headphones, vape/E-cigarettes and IDs/licenses.