Boeing alone will cost the Dow more than 200 points as stock heads for big decline

Boeing is set to tumble more than 8 percent on Monday, a move that will likely keep the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower on the day.

The stock's sharp move down is on pace to cost the 30-stock Dow nearly 250 points. Boeing has by far the biggest influence on the Dow given the index is price weighted. In other words, a higher share price will have a greater impact on the Dow.

Boeing's outsized influence over the Dow was reflected in the futures market as Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell more than 100 points while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were slightly higher. In other words, the Dow would be positive if not for Boeing's drop.

