Boeing shares tumble 12% after deadly crash of popular 737 jet

Shares of Boeing retreated by about 12 percent in premarket trading Monday, a day after a new Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane crashed shortly after takeoff and killed all 157 people on board.

It marked the second fatal crash of the manufacturer's best-selling aircraft in less than five months.

China's civil aviation regulator on Monday told domestic airlines to ground the Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets, a move later echoed in Indonesia, a rare measure. Cayman Airways and Ethiopian Airlines said they, too, would take the planes out of service temporarily.

The stock's sharp fall is on pace to cost the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average nearly 250 points for the day. Boeing has the biggest influence on the Dow since the index is price weighted and Boeing's stock is the priciest in the group at more than $420 a share.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed shortly after takeoff for Nairobi from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Sunday. In a notice posted on its website, China's aviation regulator said the crash was similar to that of Lion Air Flight 610, another Boeing 737 MAX 8, which went down in the Java Sea in October, minutes after departing Jakarta.

Boeing shares have gained more than 31 percent this year, making the stock the biggest gainer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Investigators on Monday were looking for clues in what brought down Ethiopian Airlines' 4-month-old plane. The so-called black boxes, which contain flight data and cockpit voice recordings were recovered, the airline said.

In its notice to airlines, China's aviation regulator said that the Ethiopian Airlines crash was similar to the Lion Air crash in October because it happened shortly after takeoff and that it has "zero tolerance" for safety hazards. Investigators, including a team from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, have just started their investigation and analysts warned it is too early to know the cause.

Boeing on Monday said it was in contact with customers and regulators and did not have a reason to give airlines new guidance on the planes.

"Safety is our number one priority and we are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this accident, working closely with the investigating team and all regulatory authorities involved," Boeing said in a statement. "The investigation is in its early stages, but at this point, based on the information available, we do not have any basis to issue new guidance to operators."

The Boeing 737 MAX has been flying for less than two years and is a best-seller for the Chicago-based aircraft manufacturer. Boeing has delivered 350 MAX jets to airlines around the world since May 2017 and had more than 4,660 in its order book as of January, according to the company.

Among the early adopters of the plane include Southwest Airlines and American Airlines, which have 31 and 24 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes in their fleets, respectively. Southwest shares were down 2.2 percent while American's were down just over 1 percent in premarket trading. United Airlines operates a larger model of the plane involved in Sunday's crash. Its shares were unchanged, while Delta Air Lines, which doesn't fly any models of the Boeing 737 MAX, rose 0.8 percent.

Spirit AeroSystems, which makes the fuselages for the Boeing 737 MAX, was down 7 percent in premarket trading.