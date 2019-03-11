Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Facebook, Oracle, JetBlue, FireEye

"ORCL's historic buyback program has helped drive the stock to near all-time highs, but the rate of $10bn in buybacks per quarter can't last forever.. While the company is rewarding shareholders with its capital return program, we believe ORCL is significantly underinvesting in R&D compared to peers at the expense of revenue and operating income growth, while also limiting its opportunity to participate in transformative M&A... Our detailed analysis of ORCL's buybacks since 2012 suggests a high correlation of the rate of the buyback and ORCL stock performance, and we believe a reversion back to the historical average of ~$3bn per quarter in buybacks over the next two years is not enough to meet consensus estimates... While we do see the migration of ERP to the cloud as a positive, we believe the financial engineering is reaching its breaking point... We are downgrading ORCL to Reduce (from Buy) and lowering our TP to $42 from $53..."