Howard Schultz on building the Starbucks brand: 'I know a little bit about marketing'

Starbucks' former chair and CEO Howard Schultz is making news for his possible plans to run for U.S. president in 2020, and he used an interview at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas to pitch himself as a "centrist independent outside of the two-party system."

But he also made a few salient points about how he built Starbucks into a $86 billion company.

"You can create shareholder value and you can create value for your people. We've also learned something at Starbucks that by doing good things to your people, your customers are going to build a large reservoir of trust around the equity of the brand, because they want to support a company whose values are compatible with their own," he told NBC News' Dylan Byers at the event Saturday.

Asked about how he would market himself as a presidential candidate after former President Barack Obama's "Yes We Can," and President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again," slogans Schultz said: "I have not officially said that I am running for president. I think if you were going to give me a little bit of credit I think you'd have to say that over the course of the last 40 years I know a little bit about building a brand."