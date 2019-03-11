J.P. Morgan isn't going to zero fee, but it is about to launch the lowest-fee exchange-traded fund yet offering exposure to the U.S. stock market.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management announced Monday that the JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF will have a fee of 0.02 percent when it begins trading on Wednesday. That is notably one basis point lower than similar ETFs from BlackRock's iShares and Charles Schwab, which had been the lowest-fee offerings for broad US equity exposure, at 0.03 percent each. Vanguard Group's broad U.S. stock market ETF charges 0.04 percent.

Many ETF market experts thought J.P. Morgan might be the first to launch a zero-fee ETF — that distinction may go to millennial lender SoFi, which has filed for a no-fee US stock ETF — but the implications of the latest launch haven't changed.

Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, said the limited revenue generated by a zero-fee ETF would barely impact the financial institution's income statement, but he added that going to a new low of 2 basis points still highlights how deep-pocketed firms can be a later entrant and still succeed.

JP Morgan Beta Builders Japan (BBJP), a Japanese stock ETF, was one of the fastest ETFs to ever surpass $1 billion in assets.