Investing

JP Morgan is about to launch lowest-fee US stock market ETF — lower than Vanguard, BlackRock and Schwab funds

  • J.P. Morgan is about to launch the JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF with a fee of 0.02 percent.
  • That makes the broad U.S. stock market fund cheaper than similar ETFs from Vanguard, Schwab and BlackRock's iShares.
  • Schwab and iShares had offered the cheapest U.S. stock market ETFs, charging 0.03 percent .
  • J.P. Morgan has grown to become one of the largest ETF companies in only a few years, primarily by selling ETFs to its own clients.
A smart phone with the icons for the J.P. Morgan apps.
Christopher Wong | S3studio | Getty Images
A smart phone with the icons for the J.P. Morgan apps.

J.P. Morgan isn't going to zero fee, but it is about to launch the lowest-fee exchange-traded fund yet offering exposure to the U.S. stock market.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management announced Monday that the JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF will have a fee of 0.02 percent when it begins trading on Wednesday. That is notably one basis point lower than similar ETFs from BlackRock's iShares and Charles Schwab, which had been the lowest-fee offerings for broad US equity exposure, at 0.03 percent each. Vanguard Group's broad U.S. stock market ETF charges 0.04 percent.

Many ETF market experts thought J.P. Morgan might be the first to launch a zero-fee ETF — that distinction may go to millennial lender SoFi, which has filed for a no-fee US stock ETF — but the implications of the latest launch haven't changed.

Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, said the limited revenue generated by a zero-fee ETF would barely impact the financial institution's income statement, but he added that going to a new low of 2 basis points still highlights how deep-pocketed firms can be a later entrant and still succeed.

JP Morgan Beta Builders Japan (BBJP), a Japanese stock ETF, was one of the fastest ETFs to ever surpass $1 billion in assets.

Questions about selling ETFs to its own clients

The bank has a big advantage: its in-house network of clients across multiple businesses, including its private bank, to which it can market ETFs, especially as it pushes the fee war to new and lower levels. The rise of JP Morgan ETFs has resulted in questions about their use among the firm's own client base.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that JPMorgan's ETFs raised $15.6 billion last year, most of it from J.P. Morgan affiliates. By the end of 2018, J.P. Morgan affiliates owned 53 percent of the firm's ETF assets, and the bank was the top shareholder of 23 of its ETFs. While other ETF providers also offer their own portfolios to captive client channels, including Charles Schwab, BlackRock and Vanguard, J.P. Morgan has by far the largest percent of ETF assets sold in-house. The WSJ found that no other top 10 ETF issuer came close to the scale of J.P. Morgan's captive asset generation.

Overall, the bank reported roughly $20 billion in assets under management within ETFs at year-end 2018. J.P. Morgan currently has over $23 billion in ETF assets, according to XTF.com data

While the data speak for themself, the Journal noted that there is not necessarily an issue, provided regulations are followed, conflicts are disclosed, and fees are low — with the last point being reflected in J.P. Morgan's past and current ETF launches.

10 biggest ETF companies

Issuer
Assets
BlackRock $1.5 trillion
Vanguard $950 billion
State Street Global Advisors $621 billion
Invesco $188 billion
Charles Schwab $133 billion
First Trust $70 billion
WisdomTree $39 billion
VanEck $37 billion
ProShares $31 billion
JPMorgan $23.7 billion
FactSet, data as of February end

"They disclose that they own their own funds, so it's not a problem," Rosenbluth said. He added as one recent example that Northern Trust owns the FlexShares family of ETFs, which has a sizable percentage of its total assets through Northern Trust, so the J.P. Morgan approach to growing the business is not unique.

Last August, J.P. Morgan announced it was launching its first personal investing app, with all customers getting 100 free stock or ETF trades in the first year and those with Chase Private Client receiving unlimited trades. J.P. Morgan is estimated to have financial ties with half of American households, and more than 47 million people already using its banking app or website.

Investors should not choose on fees alone

"J.P. Morgan has successfully penetrated the competitive ETF market due to a focus on low-cost products," Rosenbluth said. "Recent success has been with BBJP and JPST that are relatively cheap, but by providing diversified US equity exposure for just 2 basis points, the pending ETF is likely to gather assets as many investors screen based on expense ratio and unfortunately stop there."

That's an important point, as investors should not stop at fees when choosing funds. Differences in the underlying indexes used by the ETFs can lead to performance variation, as can liquidity and trading costs. For long-term investors, it is the underlying index methodology that defines the ETFs' investable universe and the expense ratio that matter the most. Other costs associated with trading ETFs — including bid/ask spreads, premiums/discounts and trading commissions — are more important to active traders than buy-and-hold investors.

"J.P. Morgan's fund will be slightly cheaper than ITOT, VTI and SCHB, but as those funds' performance records show it is more than fees that drive performance," Rosenbluth said.

Rosenbluth was referring to iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT); Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB); and Vanguard Total Stock Market EF (VTI).

The U.S. stock ETF offers exposure to large and mid-cap U.S. stocks, tracking the Morningstar US Target Market Exposure Index. Vanguard's VTI covers large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, while Schwab's SCHB targets large- and small-cap stocks.

In the launch this week, J.P. Morgan is making more of a push for entire U.S. market coverage, also launching the JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, at a fee of 5 basis points. JP Morgan already offers a U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) at a fee of 7 basis points.

The new JP Morgan bond ETF tracks the Bloomberg Barclays Short-Term U.S. Aggregate Bond Index and there are other bond ETFs that offer shorter-term exposure, such as the Vanguard Short-term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH), which has been the third most-popular ETF this year, taking in over $3 billion from investors, and has an expense ratio of 7 basis points. The aggregate bond funds, though, have large weightings to government bonds as well as corporates.

It still leaves Schwab as the lowest-fee option in bonds, at 4 basis points, on its Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ). The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (AGG) and Vanguard Total Bond ETF (BND) have a fee of 5 basis points.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
VCSH
---
JAGG
---
NTRS
---
VTI
---
SCHB
---
ITOT
---
SCHW
---
BLK
---
SCHZ
---
BND
---
AGG
---
JPST
---
BBJP
---
JPM
---