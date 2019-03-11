Stitch Fix stock soars 20% after earnings beat

Shares of Stitch Fix soared as much as 20 percent in extended trading Monday following the release of the online personal styling company's strong second-quarter earnings. Beating on the top and bottom lines, Stitch Fix posted earnings per share of 12 cents on revenues of $370 million. Wall Street expected earnings of 5 cents on revenues of $365 million, according to Refinitiv.

"Q2 was another strong quarter for us, delivering net revenue of $370.3 million, exceeding our guidance and representing 25% year-over-year growth," said Stitch Fix Founder and CEO Katrina Lake.

"Since becoming a public company, we have posted six consecutive quarters of over 20% growth, which demonstrates our ability to drive consistent business performance."

Stitch Fix's active clients came in at 2.96 million users, beating the estimated 2.95 million. This is an increase of 18 percent year over year.

"We launched our first integrated brand campaign in February to increase awareness and consideration with new and existing clients and we're excited to connect even more people to the power of personalized styling," said Lake.

Stitch Fix issued strong third-quarter and full-year guidance. The company estimates revenues between $388 and $398 million, compared to the $384 million forecast by Refinitiv.

The company sees 2019 revenues between $1.53 and $1.56 billion, topping estimates of $1.51 billion.

Stitch Fix's stock is up more than 78 percent since the company's initial public offering in November of 2017.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.