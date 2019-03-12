American Airlines and Southwest Airlines flight attendants and ground crew urged the companies to take their Boeing 737 Max airplanes out of service after other carriers around the world suspended the jets following a fatal crash in Ethiopia over the weekend, the workers' unions said Tuesday.

Aviation regulators in Europe on Tuesday joined officials in China, Indonesia and airlines from Mexico to Singapore in temporarily suspending the planes' use in the wake of the crash — the second of one of the fastest-ever selling Boeing jets in less than five months.

American and Southwest on Tuesday told CNBC that they still have confidence in the aircraft and their crews. The Federal Aviation Administration deemed the planes are still airworthy in a notice Monday, saying it did not see a reason to ground the jets. Boeing late Monday said it is preparing updates to training manuals and software. That comes after concerns that automated systems played a role in bringing down a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 in Indonesia in October, killing all 157 people on board.

Still, passengers have fretted about the aircraft's safety record and asked airlines to change flights to avoid it. American has told travelers that its normal ticket change policies still apply if they wish to switch their flights.

Southwest has 34 Boeing 737 Max 8 planes in its fleet and said it would "waive fare differences that might normally apply" for travelers who wish to "rebook their flight to another aircraft type," spokesman Dan Landson told CNBC. The planes represent a small number of Southwest's fleet of more than 750 Boeing 737s, which is mostly older models than the Max.

The issue is straining relations between the airlines and their largest employee groups, which are in the middle of contract negotiations.

"Our Flight Attendants are very concerned with the recent Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crash, which has raised safety concerns with the 737 MAX 8," said Lori Bassani, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents American's some 27,000 flight attendants. "Many respected global carriers are grounding the planes. We are calling on our CEO Doug Parker to strongly consider grounding these planes until a thorough investigation can be performed."

The Transport Workers Union of America, which represents Southwest's more than 15,000 flight attendants and 13,400 ramp and other operations workers, wrote to the airline's CEO Gary Kelly, asking him to take the Boeing 737 Max planes out of service "until the results of the investigation into the voice and data recorders is completed and the cause of the catastrophe is determined."

The union, which also represents most of American's mechanics, sent a similar note to American Airlines' CEO.

The company said it believes the plane is safe and that its pilots are well-trained to fly it.

"Our Flight, Flight Service, Tech Ops and our Safety teams, along with the heads of our pilot and flight attendant unions, will continue to closely monitor the accident investigation from this weekend," American said in a statement. "We are keen to learn any findings from the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, which will provide a better understanding of the cause of this recent accident."

Investigators have recovered the two black boxes from the crash site, which should provide information about what brought down Nairobi, Kenya-bound Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. That Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed in a rural area outside of Addis Ababa shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 passengers and crew, less than five months after the Lion Air crash.

Bassani said the union told flight attendants that they don't have to work on a plane they don't feel comfortable flying on.

American's pilots' union said it contacted company executives about the group's "critical safety concerns" after the crash.

"It is important for you to know that if you feel it is unsafe to work the 737 Max, you will not be forced to fly it," the Allied Pilots Association told its members Tuesday.

There are more than 370 Boeing 737 Max planes flying worldwide, 74 within the United States, the FAA said.