BP will 'absolutely' remain in the UK regardless of Brexit outcome, says CEO Bob Dudley

British oil and gas giant BP has no plans to leave the United Kingdom, regardless of the final Brexit outcome, CEO Bob Dudley told CNBC on Tuesday.

The company, formerly known as British Petroleum, is headquartered in London and the London Stock Exchange is the primary exchange for its stock.

"It doesn't have anything to do with Brexit," Dudley said on "Closing Bell." 'It will absolutely will remain in the U.K."

The U.K.'s Brexit deal with the European Union was rejected by British lawmakers on Tuesday. It was another big loss for British Prime Minister Theresa May, who saw her deal to exit the EU first defeated in January.

Lawmakers are expected to vote Wednesday on whether the U.K. should leave the EU without a deal by the scheduled departure date, March 29.

Dudley said while Tuesday was another big day with another big vote, it always goes down to the last hour of the deadline.

"This isn't over yet. I think we are not fully sure what the EU will do. It's quite a negotiation. It will go on, I think, for a number of days at least," he said.

As for how the company is preparing for Brexit, Dudley responded, "We deal with uncertainty all the time all around the globe."

BP has 74,000 employees around the globe and operates in 70 countries. It employs about 16,000 people in the U.K.

"It's a great place for us," Dudley said.

— CNBC's Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.