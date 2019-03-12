Theresa May's Brexit deal is rejected again: Here's what happens next

The Brexit process could see yet more twists and turn this week following another defeat of Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal deal.

U.K. lawmakers rejected the deal again on Tuesday evening by 149 votes, despite some latch-minute assurances from the EU which May had achieved in Strasbourg earlier in the week.

The route forward is still extremely uncertain but May has already promised two more votes for the U.K. Parliament. On Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, lawmakers will get to vote on whether the U.K. should leave the 28-member bloc with no deal, or should request a delay to its departure — which is currently scheduled for March 29.

May confirmed that these votes would go ahead just second after her deal was overwhelmingly rejected for a second time.