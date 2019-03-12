Brexit vote: Will UK lawmakers approve or reject May's deal?

London and Brussels are preparing themselves for the most important vote on Brexit since the 2016 referendum on EU membership, as U.K. lawmakers decide whether to accept the Brexit deal struck by Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU.
If lawmakers vote against the deal Tuesday evening, they will then get to vote on Wednesday and Thursday respectively on whether the U.K. should leave the 28-member bloc with no deal or should request a delay to its departure, scheduled for March 29.
The deal has already been roundly rejected by U.K. lawmakers once, in January, with many MPs worried about a part of the withdrawal agreement that aimed to prevent a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland (which is a part of the U.K.) should the EU and U.K. fail to agree a trade deal in a 21-month transition period.
MPs didn't like the fact that the Irish backstop, although intended as a last-resort, would mean the U.K. remaining within a EU customs union for an indefinite amount of time and unable to leave unilaterally.
In a last-ditch attempt to allay those concerns and to persuade skeptical Brexiteers to accept her deal, May traveled to Strasbourg Monday night and said she had won "legally binding" assurances from the EU over the Irish backstop and called on MPs to back her "improved" deal. She said the changes meant now that the backstop couldn't become permanent.
Sterling rallied at the announcement but it's uncertain whether the assurances will be enough to make a majority of MPs approve the deal. The opposition Labour party has already called on Parliament to reject the deal.