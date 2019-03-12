Dubai introduces cameras that use AI to measure people's happiness

Smart cameras have been introduced to measure customer satisfaction at four "Customer Happiness Centers" in Dubai.



In an announcement Monday, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said that the system would use "highly accurate" cameras powered by artificial intelligence technology.



The devices have both wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, and can take 30 frames per second from a range of seven meters.



The RTA's Customer Happiness Centers provide services such as vehicle and drivers' licensing.



"The initiative aims to measure customers happiness index through smart cameras that analyze the extent of their happiness," Maher Shirah, director of Smart Services at RTA's Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, said in a statement.



"The technology analyses the facial expressions of customers, without saving images in respect of their privacy, before and after processing their transactions at the center," Shirah added.



The RTA added that the system was able to produce detailed reports of a customer's happiness levels, with instant alerts triggered when a center's "happiness rating" drops below a predefined level. When this happens, actions can be taken to "restore customers' happiness level."

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.