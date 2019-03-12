How investors can play Southeast Asia's upcoming elections

Shares in the three countries have recovered some ground this year, but analysts said the coming elections could provide a further boost through higher government and consumer spending that — in some cases — could last beyond the political contests.

"We find that both government and consumer spending tend to grow strongly in both Indonesia and the Philippines in the run-up to elections. That strength appears to persist even in the months after the elections," analysts from Malaysian financial services firm Maybank Kim Eng said in a February report.

"For Thailand, years of political uncertainty may have dented the relationship, making it hard to ascertain pre-election spending trends," the analysts wrote.