How investors can play Southeast Asia's upcoming elections

Three major Southeast Asian economies are scheduled to hold elections this year — events that analysts said could help stocks in those countries recover from last year's sell-off.
Thailand is expected to kick off election season in Southeast Asia on March 24, followed by Indonesia on April 17 and the Philippines on May 13. The three countries' benchmark stock indexes ended 2018 lower as investors sold shares in emerging markets amid rising interest rates in the U.S. and trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.