European stocks open mixed ahead of definitive Brexit deal vote

European markets opened mixed on Tuesday ahead of the most important vote on Brexit yet – one which will determine whether the U.K. accepts departure terms that Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed with the EU or whether British lawmakers vote for a no-deal Brexit or delayed departure.

Investor attention will be firmly focused on the Brexit deal in the U.K. on Tuesday when British Members of Parliament (MPs) vote Tuesday evening on whether to accept or reject May's Brexit deal ahead of the scheduled March 29 departure from the EU.

In a last-ditch attempt to persuade skeptical Brexiteers to accept her deal, May traveled to Strasbourg Monday night and won legally binding assurances from the EU over the most contentious part of the deal, the Irish backstop. Sterling rallied at the announcement but it's uncertain whether the assurances will be enough to make a majority of MPs approve the deal, however. The opposition Labour party has already called on lawmakers to reject the deal.

If a majority of them do vote against the deal – as was widely expected before the assurances over the backstop – they will get a vote on Wednesday on whether to leave the EU without a deal. If they reject that option, MPs will then get to vote on whether to delay Brexit.

If that is approved the U.K. will have to ask the EU for more time to re-negotiate the deal but the European Commission's president has already warned "there will be no third chance" and " no further interpretations of the interpretations; no further assurances of the re-assurances — if the meaningful vote tomorrow fails," Jean-Claude Juncker said Monday night.

As investigations continue into the cause of the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday, the U.S. has told airlines that it is safe to fly 737 MAX 8 planes on Monday as a handful of airlines around the world suspended use of the planes. Investigators found two black box recorders Monday that will provide clues on the cause of the crash which killed all 157 people on board.

In other news, the Trump administration has told the German government it would limit intelligence sharing with Berlin if Chinese tech company Huawei is allowed to build Germany's 5G mobile-internet infrastructure, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Elsewhere in Germany, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday confirmed that the country's two largest publicly listed banks – Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank – were exploring a possible merger, Reuters reported.

Earnings are due from pizzamaker Domino's, security contractor G4S and retailer French Connection and carmaker Volkswagen reports full-year earnings. There is an Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) meeting of all EU finance ministers Tuesday.