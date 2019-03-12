Exxon, Chevron planning big expansions in shale drilling, a move which could shake up the industry

"I do think it raises the bar..I think what we've seen in shale is the benefits of scale are real," said Strik.

The industry, punished by the stock market, has been under pressure by shareholders to cut costs and boost stock prices. Companies have cut back sharply on capital expenditures.

"I think the market underperformance was significant enough, long enough and across a broad swath of the sector. I do think there are plenty of companies out there in this industry with pretty attractive paths forward," said Strik.

Analysts said it may be that some of the stocks have hit bottom.

Osmar Abib, global head of oil and gas investment banking at Credit Suisse, said he even sees the potential for IPOs to test the waters in the second half of the year.

"I think the companies are listing quite carefully, and some are changing dramatically," said Abib.

"If you're a quality company, with reasonable growth and a differentiated position, there's no problem getting capital," he said.

Strik said the majors have better cash flow and revenue growth but others in the industry do have the potential to get to the point there they have free cash flow of 4 to 6 percent and revenue growth of 3 to 6 percent.

"I don't think you need to be a major to do that," he said.