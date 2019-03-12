Forget Brexit, there are bigger problems with corporate debt out there

As a few of you might have been told already a few times, today (Tuesday) is the latest Brexit D-Day for the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May in particular.
Now, despite the fact that I am — at this moment that you're reading this article — down on a chilly College Green, Westminster reporting on the latest Brexit cliffhanger, I am actually someone who, in common with most of Britain, has become a bit "B.O.B." (Bored of Brexit). I think most of you are.
Moving aside from Brexit for a couple of hundred words, I just want to point out there are one or two other incy-wincy issues that may also screw things up, especially for financial markets, in addition to whether Britain slips its moorings and drifts away from Europe to somewhere lost in the mid-Atlantic.
Issues range from President Donald Trump to China, from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Middle Eastern conflict, but what concerned me most in the last seven days were two separate reports that, when combined, make sober reading for those looking for northerly progress in stock market valuations.