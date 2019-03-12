Those who donate get a limited edition branded t-shirt -- splattered with blood, of course -- and a trip to the show's season premiere in New York City.

HBO went to great lengths to make the experience feel authentic up until you step into a room full of Red Cross nurses with sterilized needles for blood donations. Some 80 actors were outfitted in costumes shipped in from the show's sets in Belfast, Ireland. They don't break character, sticking to a roughly 100 page script created for them, and they even worked with a dialect coach.

"We get the question all the time, how do you measure this," says HBO's director of program Marketing Steven Cardwell of the experience he spent six months working on. "For something like 'Game of Thrones,' we don't have an awareness issue – what we do have is a global blood shortage and the idea is its really not about impressions as a performance indicator, it's about lives saved."

Cardwell says the Red Cross partnership is working: "We are seeing fans dress up in their favorite costumes or as their favorite characters coming into the drive to donate," says HBO's Cardwell. We are seeing a lot of first time donors, we red cross saw a 40% up lift in new donors and that's really the goal because it's a lifetime value proposition for these people. They can come back again and again and again and even though this only happened for three days, there's a lifetime impact."

HBO, which is now owned by AT&T, was joined by all its rivals for subscribers in the battle for attention.

Netflix hosed a 1930s speakeasy-style bar, with poker, live music and a game to encourage visitors to take and share photos and compete to win prizes.