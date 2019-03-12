Jeffrey Gundlach says the stock market was and still is in a bear market



After a stellar rebound, Jeffrey Gundlach still thinks stocks are in a bear market.

"The stock market was and still in a bear market," the founder and chief executive officer of Doubleline Capital said in an investor webcast on Tuesday.

Stocks have staged a strong comeback from the massive December sell-off with the S&P 500 gaining nearly 19 percent from Christmas Eve low and more than 11 percent year to date.

The so-called bond king and respected prognosticator on financial markets oversees $120 billion of assets under management.

