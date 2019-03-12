Joe Biden gives clearest signal yet that he's close to announcing a 2020 run

Former Vice President Joe Biden gave one of his clearest signals yet that he may be on the verge of announcing a run for president in 2020.

At a rally in front of the International Association of Fire Fighters in Washington D.C., Biden received a standing ovation and attendees held signs saying "Run Joe Run."

As he was greeted by the supportive crowd, the former Delaware lawmaker said "I appreciate the energy you showed when I came up here. Save it a little longer - I may need it in a few weeks." Biden said. "Be careful what you wish for," he quipped a moment later.

Biden was a Senator representing the state of Delaware for just over 30 years before he became vice president under President Barack Obama. In his long tenure in public service, he's been backed by unions and labor groups.

Behind the scenes, Biden has actively been gearing up for a potential run in 2020.

He and his advisors have been speaking some of the Democratic Party's top donors. He's also been meeting with social media and digital executives in an effort to learn how best to appeal to young voters through a variety of online platforms.

In private meetings with his advisors, Biden has been laying out policy ideas that could be part of his larger campaign agenda, including rebuilding the nation's infrastructure.