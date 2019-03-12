For the second time in less than a week, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, is set to be sentenced in a criminal case lodged by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Manafort, 69, faces a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison from Judge Amy Berman Jackson at his final sentencing hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
Jackson has the option of making her sentence consecutive or concurrent with the 47-month prison term Manafort received last Thursday from Judge T.S. Ellis in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.
Both cases were filed by Mueller, and primarily relate to crimes connected to Manafort's consulting work for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine.