Reebok aims to change perceptions with ad that mixes sport and fashion

Sportswear brand Reebok has launched a new ad campaign that mixes its performance and fashion sides for the first time.
Its "Sport the Unexpected" campaign kicked off in the U.S. Monday with a film called "Storm the Court," showing an unexpected guest who dances at an outdoor basketball game and seems to hypnotize the players. She's wearing a pair of Aztrek Double sneakers, an update to Reebok's all-terrain adventure shoe from 1993, the company said in an online statement.
Speaking at an event previewing the new campaign, the company's Vice President of Marketing, Melanie Boulden, said it was Reebok's "first fully-integrated campaign" that promotes both fashion and sport, according to a report on industry website Women's Wear Daily. She said that consumers don't see the two as separate. "They don't delineate brands like that. We are working on integrating. In 2019, we'll do it in a much stronger way. In 2020, we want the brand to have one brand voice, one brand vision, one brand," she added.
The brand has struggled somewhat since Adidas bought it in 2005 for $3.8 billion and the company is in the midst of a 2020 turnaround plan. In August, CEO Kasper Rorsted told CNBC that he was confident Reebok would be "into black territory" by 2020. "That's been the primary target and it also means in certain regions we are willing to take a slower revenue growth or even a declining one."