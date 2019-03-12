Reebok aims to change perceptions with ad that mixes sport and fashion

"If you look at the marketing coming from our industry over the years, it looks similar. With this campaign, we're breaking convention and offering an alternative point of view on sport and life. We want consumers to know there is an alternative in the category. We want them to be proud to sport the unexpected," Boulden said in an online statement published Monday. "These are young people who love to be active, love to be stylish. They want to mix it up and call their own shots. They want to do — and wear — what's unexpected," she added.

But Rick Burton, professor of sports management at Syracuse University's Falk College said he was concerned about a campaign being able to straddle both the sport and fashion community.

"It's very difficult to be everything to everybody. While it is an exciting piece of film-making that grabs your attention, the ad does not make a sports performance claim nor a fashion claim nor does it articulate a brand benefit. And keep in mind, they're going up against products like Nike, Under Armour and Adidas on the sports side, and brands like Skechers on the causal comfortable shoe side," Burton said in a statement emailed to CNBC.

Peter Reid, CEO and co-founder of ad agency group MSQ Partners, said Reebok needed to be braver in its approach. "My one concern is that it doesn't differentiate Reebok particularly in the category from Nike or even Adidas. In some ways, it is reminiscent of a style which has been a feature of the category in recent times," he said in an email to CNBC. Reid cited Nike's "Nothing Beats a Londoner" and Adidas's "Pogba x Stormzy" films that have a fashion and sport focus.

Reebok's "Storm the Court" is the first of three ads. The second is "Back Where we Started," featuring classic Reebok sneaker the Club C, but Reebok did not provide details of the third ad due out later this year. The campaign will run online and on social media as well as on traditional media platforms and was created by agency Venables Bell & Partners.