These are the currencies most vulnerable to China's economic slowdown

Amid worries over China's economy, some currencies — particularly those of commodity-producing countries — will be most vulnerable to its slowdown.

Experts say that two currencies stand out as being the most exposed to China: the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar.

China is the biggest trading partner of both countries, with 24.9 percent of New Zealand's exports and about a third of Australian exports going to the Asian giant.

Flattening demand from China — the world's top consumer of iron ore — is also set to weigh on Australia, the world's largest iron ore exporter.

"We expect the largest falls to occur in the Australian and New Zealand dollars. This is due to their exposure to China's economy, which we forecast to continue to slow, and in the case of the Australian dollar to its reliance on exports of iron ore and coal, which we think will be among the worst performing commodities this year," research firm Capital Economics said in a report.

The weakness in both currencies will persist for the whole of this year, the firm predicted.