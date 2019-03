On Tuesday, yields slipped after the Labor Department reported that the U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 percent in February, as expected.

Meanwhile, global investors have been focusing on the fallout from the U.K.'s decision to reject its Brexit deal with the EU. The agreement was rejected Tuesday by 149 votes after 242 MPs voted for the deal and 391 MPs voted against it.

On Wednesday, a slew of data are expected with durable goods and PPI numbers due at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by construction spending at 10 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Treasury is set to auction $16 billion worth of 30-year bonds on Wednesday.