Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: CVS Health, Carnival, Tesla & more

"We downgrade CSG from OW to Neutral post strong YTD performance... We rate mgm't under CEO Tidjane Thiam highly as they have continuously grown private banking and Swiss retail businesses while over-delivering on cost targets, generating positive operating leverage, but we continue to question the ongoing underperforming IB strategy. In 2019E, IB-related businesses consume 36% of group capital and generate 22% of group PBT – IB remains a drag on valuation... We estimate Equity business is already loss making and needs to be right-sized for WM but our concern is on credit business gearing, running at peak earnings and accounting for an estimated 23% of group PBT... In our view, inventory losses is not the issue in the new de-risked IB strategy, but we see high earnings volatility/losses in a scenario of a drying-up of illiquid HY/leveraged loan revenues considering a very fixed comp base (80%E of comp) and our estimate of overall credit related revenues at c15% of group... CSG valuation is a support at 8.3x P/E, 0.7x TBV for 9.0% RoTE in 2020E, but we do not see shares outperforming L-T with cost cuts fully discounted and credit likely as good as it gets in the current cycle..."