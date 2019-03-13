Cramer: I'm not betting against the guy that chairs Aphria   

Aphria Inc.: "The guy who actually I think runs it day to day is Irwin Simon, our old friend from Hain Celestial, and I think that Irwin can pull something off here. I'm not betting against him. I don't want to."

NovaGold Resources Inc.: "You know, NovaGold—look it's just really, really speculative. It has not worked out for a lot of people. I say you gotta stick with [CEO Mark] Bristow and Barrick [Gold Corp]. That's what I want you to do."

Inspire Medical Systems Inc.: "Yeah, I actually know this company—neurostimulation. I think it's a good [speculation] 'cause neurostimulation is the future as we know because when we interviewed ... Medtronic [CEO] Omar Ishrak, he talked about it being terrific, that technology."

New Relic Inc.: "Dave, I like it. You know that is an anagram for loose earning... I like New Relic. It's come down a lot, and I think it's time to buy, buy, buy."

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.: "Edwards Lifesciences ... recommend that stock for about a 100 points. I'm not backing away yet."

