Dell CEO: We're positioned to 'help our customers with the digital transformation'

Dell Technologies is no longer just a PC company now that it is equipped to help companies adapt to the future of technology and focused on being inclusive of people that have been left out, CEO Michael Dell told CNBC Wednesday.

The information technology corporation, which began trading publicly again in late December after a nearly five-year hiatus, has adopted a new purpose since acquiring majority stakes in VMware, the former EMC Corporation, and Pivotal Software in recent years.

We "really have positioned ourselves as a company that can help our customers with the digital transformation: their journey to the cloud, and modernizing their IT environments, their workforce environment, and also IT security," he said in a sit-down interview with "Mad Money's" Jim Cramer.

Dell said the cloud data business is nearing a $40 billion after growing 19 percent in 2018. The computer maker's combined revenue grew $11 billion to reach a record $91 billion in 2018, he said. Dell beat revenue estimates in its first report since it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

After investing more than $20 billion on research and development in the past five years, Dell is in position to handle the data that is mounting in the world and the 5G revolution, Dell said.

Still, as artificial intelligence and technology advances more and more quickly, there are people across the globe that are being left behind. Dell said it is important to engage those that have been disenfranchised to ensure the machines "reflect our humanity" and that it is developed in a "responsible way, in an ethical way."

He said the company is still in the "pregame show" of what's to come over the next decades.

"I am a huge optimist that technology will do far more good than bad," he said. "It's addressing all kinds of opportunities in health care, in education, in sustainability, the environment. Certainly, businesses are becoming more productive and more effective and ultimately technology is about enabling human potential."