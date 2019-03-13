E-commerce is the 'future for a lot of markets,' Adidas CEO says

There is big opportunity in the e-commerce market, the CEO of Adidas told CNBC Wednesday.

Speaking after the announcement of its full-year results, Kasper Rorsted said e-commerce is the "future for a lot of markets."

"We launched our own app last year, and it's been downloaded more than 7 million times in more than 25 countries. We think e-commerce is still in its early days, and there's going to be a tremendous opportunity – but you have to couple it with big franchise stores or flagship stores where you can see the product," he said. "But there is no doubt e-commerce and e-commerce through a mobile environment is the future of our company," Rorsted told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

Adidas saw a record-year in 2018 but Rorsted expects supply chain issues to constrain U.S. growth in the first-half of 2019.