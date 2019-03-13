Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said on Wednesday that Democrats should wait until special counsel Robert Mueller has completed his investigation before they decide whether to push forward with impeachment.

The liberal senator, who is running for her party's nomination for president in 2020, said during an interview on MSNBC that she believed that lawmakers will know what to do after Mueller releases the findings of his inquiry.

"Here's my rule on this one," Warren said after she was asked about impeachment. "Let's wait until we get the Mueller report. Combine it with everything else we've seen. Then we'll know what to do."

It is not clear how Mueller's findings will be presented to the public, and the special counsel has not given any guidance about when his probe may conclude.

Warren's position appeared to be in line with several senior Democrats in Congress who have said that any discussion of beginning impeachment proceedings should proceed after Mueller is finished.

But Warren drew a line between her view and that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who told The Washington Post last week that impeachment is "so divisive" and that Trump was "just not worth it."

"I'm not sure where Nancy is," Warren said. Asked about divisiveness, she said that was "not the point."

"What I see is that the Mueller report is coming," Warren added. "Let's all take a look at the Mueller report. And when the Mueller report comes, we will know exactly what to do."

Earlier Wednesday, Trump wrote in a post on Twitter that he appreciated Pelosi's comments on impeachment, "but everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong, the Economy and Unemployment are the best ever, Military and Vets are great – and many other successes!"

Impeachment proceedings would begin in the House and then possibly move to a vote in the Senate, where the removal of the president requires a two-thirds majority. The House is controlled by Democrats, while the Senate has a GOP majority.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., who chairs the committee that would originate the proceedings, has established a high bar for initiating impeachment proceedings, saying that he believes the action would have to have bipartisan support.

Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, told reporters on Tuesday that he believed there was sufficient evidence for an indictment of the president, but stopped short of calling for impeachment. He said he saw "little to be gained by putting the country through that kind of wrenching experience."

Department of Justice policy bars the indictment of a sitting president.