Facebook has been down for an hour, Instagram and Whatsapp also affected

  • Facebook users worldwide reported issues loading its family of apps Wednesday, according to the website Downdetector.
  • Facebook acknowledged issues with the core app, Instagram and WhatsApp.
  • Users reported issues logging in and posting on the platforms.
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc. attends the Viva Tech start-up and technology gathering at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 24, 2018 in Paris, France.

Facebook users around the world are reporting issues logging into and posting on the site as well as on Instagram and WhatsApp.

The company acknowledged the outage in a tweet Wednesday, saying, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

It later confirmed the problem was not the result of a DDoS attack, which refers to a Distributed Denial-of-Service attack in which a hacker overwhelms a site by flooding it with fake traffic.

Reports of problems with Facebook peaked at over 11,000 worldwide according to Downdetector, a website where users can report problems on apps and websites.

Facebook users posted screenshots on Twitter showing error messages when they tried to load the app.

Facebook previously experienced an outage of its tool for advertisers in November at a time when marketers were trying to place ads for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Facebook did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Watch: Zuckerberg's push to make posts private could cause more misinformation, says expert

