Advisor Insight

Here's the tax bill if you hit the $448 million Powerball jackpot

  • Lottery officials withhold 24 percent for federal taxes, although you could count on owing much more.
  • The chance of winning the jackpot, which has been climbing since late December, is about 1 in 292 million.
88799614
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

If someone hits the $448 million jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, Uncle Sam will be waiting in the wings with both palms out.

While the odds of winning the top prize are stacked against players, the IRS — and often the state where you live — wastes no time getting at least a slice of every big lottery win.

"Winners are surprised by how much is withheld in taxes from the initial payment, and then how much more is owed when they file their taxes the following year," said Jason Kurland, a partner at Rivkin Radler, a law firm in Uniondale, New York.

More from Advisor Insight:
4 tips to protect yourself against tax return fraud this year
What you need to know before you invest in Lyft's IPO
Here are 8 costly retirement mistakes to avoid

"All of the numbers involved in these huge jackpots are staggering, and the taxes are no exception," said Kurland, who helps big lottery winners navigate their windfall.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot — which has been climbing since late December — is about 1 in 292 million.

Of course, at some point, there will be a jackpot winner. And whether the person takes their prize as an annuity spread out over three decades or as an immediate reduced lump sum, lottery officials are required to withhold 24 percent for federal taxes.

However, the top marginal tax rate of 37 percent means the winner would owe a lot more.

Largest lottery jackpots

Rank
Amount
Date won
Game
Winner locations
1 $1.586 billion Jan. 13 2016 Powerball CA-FL-TN
2 $1.54 billion Oct. 23 2018 Mega Millions SC
3 $758.7 million Aug. 23 2017 Powerball MA
4 $687.8 million Oct. 27 2018 Powerball IA-NY
5 $656 million Mar. 30 2012 Mega Millions KS-IL-MD
6 $648 million Dec. 17 2013 Mega Millions CA-GA
7 $590.5 million May 13 2018 Powerball FL
8 $587.5 million Nov. 28 2012 Powerball AZ-MO
9 $564.1 million Feb. 11 2015 Powerball NC-PR-TX
10 $559.7 million Jan. 6 2018 Powerball NH

For Wednesday night's drawing, the cash option — which most winners go with — is $271.7 million. The 24 percent withholding would reduce that by $65.2 million.

Assuming the winner had no reduction to their taxable income, another 13 percent, or $35.3 million, would be due to the IRS ($100.5 million in all).

And that's before state taxes. That levy ranges from zero to more than 8 percent, depending on where you live and where you bought the ticket.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Wealth

Weekly advice on managing your money
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

In other words, you could pay north of 45 percent in taxes altogether.

However, there are strategies you can employ that reduce your taxable income, and therefore the amount you pay in taxes.

For example, you could make a cash donation of up to 60 percent of your adjusted gross income and carry forward, up to five years, any excess amount. Some lottery winners set up their own charitable foundation and donate a portion of their windfall to it.

More From Advisor Insight

Latest Special Reports

  • Attendees walk through the lobby during the 2016 IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016.
    CERAWeek by IHS Markit

    Go inside the new technologies, evolving markets and tricky geopolitics influencing the world's growing energy needs.

  • Impact Investing

    For investors who are addressing social and environmental issues, while generating financial returns.

  • senior couple on beach
    Fixed Income Strategies

    A fixed-income strategy is key for investors who are retired or are approaching retirement. This special report details the range of tools and strategies used to manage a fixed income portfolio.