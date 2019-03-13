Roku plunges the most in over a year on concern of competitive threat from Disney, AT&T and others

Roku shares had their worst day in over a year on Wednesday after analysts at Macquarie Research said the stock's 2019 rally isn't justified given the threat of competition from a host of larger media companies.

Roku plunged 13 percent to $61.63 as of mid-day, the steepest drop since Feb. 2018, and the fourth-biggest decline since the company went public in 2017.

Even after the slump, Roku shares have doubled this year. Analysts at Macquarie downgraded the stock on Wednesday to "neutral," claiming it's at "a full valuation," and that the ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) space is becoming intensely competitive competitive.