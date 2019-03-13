Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she has 'zero' sympathy for parents caught in college admissions scam

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren told MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski that she has "zero" sympathy for the dozens of parents charged in what the Justice Department says is the biggest college-admissions scandal they've ever prosecuted.

A number of wealthy parents were charged Tuesday in a $25 million scam that helped their children gain admission to top schools in the nation, according to the Department of Justice. The list of those charged included high-level executives and two notable actresses.

Parents involved in the scam allegedly funneled cash into a "charitable account." The accused leader of the scam, William Singer, allegedly helped the children cheat on their SAT and ACT tests, while also helping parents bribe athletic coaches and universities to take their kids, even if they didn't play sports.

Yale University, Georgetown University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California and Wake Forest University were among the institutions that accepted children whose parents are accused in the scam.

The business executives charged by officials include Douglas Hodge, a former CEO of Pimco; William McGlashan Jr., a senior executive at TPG Capital; Agustin Huneeus, head of the Huneeus vineyard in Napa Valley; and Gordon Caplan, co-chairman of international law firm Willkie Farr. Actresses Felicity Huffman of ABC's "Desperate Housewives" and Lori Loughlin of ABC's "Full House" were also charged.

The Justice Department said that it believes most of the children were unaware of the bribery. Prosecutors have not charged any of the universities or students.

Warren's office did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.